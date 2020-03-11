Here's when to expect election results in Solano County

The first wave of results is expected to roll out shortly after 8 p.m.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif — Election night will be full of result updates from Solano County, though things look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elections officials in the county say that will release their initial results shortly after 8 p.m., once they have verified that all of the polls are closed. These results will be the first count of many ongoing ballot returns.

Then, Solano County will roll out updates on an hourly basis. After the hubbub of Election Day has passed, Solano will provide daily updates at the end of each business day until all votes and tallied and publicly released.

The live results page from the Solano Registrar of Voter's website will display the next time results will be reported.

Editor’s Note: Karina Gonzalez and Sabrina Sanchez, of ABC10's Voter Access Team, reached out to Solano County for the above information.

