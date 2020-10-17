Some Nevada County voters avoid ballot drop box near Trump rally

The Nevada County Registrar of Voters said it's working on a solution that will protect all citizens' right to vote.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Election officials in Nevada County are fielding concerns from "voters about personal safety while voting in person at the Rood Center and at the drive-up ballot drop box located in the Rood Center parking lot," the county registrar of voters said in a press release Saturday.

A Pro-Trump rally was held in the parking lot at the Rood Center on Oct. 11. Participants drove in vehicles decorated with campaign materials, used a microphone and amplifier to express their support for President Trump, and sold campaign items at a pop-up vendor booth during the hourlong "peaceful" rally, the press release said.

The Nevada County Registrar of Voters said some of the rally participants parked close to a nearby drop box, which made it difficult for others to drive up to the box to drop off their voted ballot.

"Some Nevada County voters who were not participating in the rally drove or walked to the Rood Center intending to drop off a ballot, and were either unable to drive to the drop box due to the number of cars present in the parking lot, or unwilling to approach the ballot box," according to the county registrar of voters.

The registrar, in partnership with the County Executive Officer and County Counsel, are working together on a solution that will protect the rights of all citizens, including preserving the right to vote, they announced Saturday.

According to section 319.5 of the California Elections Code, electioneering is defined as “the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate or measure on the ballot within 100 feet of a polling place, a vote center, an elections official’s office, or a satellite location.” The code also states that prohibited electioneering information includes activities “at vote by mail ballot drop boxes, loitering near or disseminating visible or audible electioneering information.”

The registrar is encouraging any voter who feels unable to safely cast a ballot in Nevada County to call their office at 530-265-1298.