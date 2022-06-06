Stanislaus County Election Results: Where the races stand so far

The first wave of results is expected shortly after 8 p.m.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Election night is finally here for Stanislaus County, meaning many campaigns will be coming to a head.

Among the big races are two contests for the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Incumbents Terry Withrow and Mani Grewal will be looking to defend their seats in the election.

The first wave of results is expected shortly after 8 p.m. These votes are usually the early mail-in ballots.

However, there's no set time for when to expect the following waves. Officials say the results will be posted periodically at www.stanvote.com until all the vote centers are reported.

