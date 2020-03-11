Here's when to expect election results in Stanislaus County

For Stanislaus County, the first wave of results could possibly be the only one on election night.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The 2020 election night will be more akin to a waiting game in Stanislaus County than in prior years.

Stanislaus County is playing host to a number of key contests, including an effort by Congressman Josh Harder to stave off Republican challenger Ted Howze.

Officials will have up to 30 days to certify the results of the election. In early October, Donna Linder, Registrar of Voters, told ABC10 that the roll out for results in Stanislaus County will be different from prior elections.

“We won’t have polling locations with scanners that have counted ballots," Linder told ABC10 in early October. "It will be the results from the ballots that we process prior to Election Day and those will possibly be all the results we have that night.”

The update is expected around 8 p.m. on Election Day, the first count of many ongoing ballot returns. However, voters shouldn't expect many rolling updates through the night for the county.

Results will follow Tuesday and Friday evenings after Election Day.

