Stockton mayoral candidates share their thoughts ahead of election results

Mayor Michael Tubbs and challenger Kevin Lincoln face off to become the next mayor of Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif — The race to become Stockton's mayor continued with the incumbent Mayor Michael Tubbs and candidate Kevin Lincoln on election day.

Tubbs hoped to continue serving the city, but Lincoln expressed the city needed a change in leadership.

Here are the results for the Stockton mayoral race as they come in:

Lincoln, 39, said he is passionate about Stockton, and he hasn't been satisfied with Tubbs' leadership of the city.

"Stockton deserves better," Lincoln said.

Lincoln has served as a church minister in the Stockton area and before he was a Marine and served under George W. Bush.

As mayor Lincoln said, crime and homelessness are the top issues in Stockton. Lincoln wants to reform city practices and increase collaboration to help decrease crime and homelessness.

"I am for those reforms that are going to create more collaboration in our city," Lincoln said.

Tubbs has spent four years as mayor and is now campaigning for four more. The incumbent said he has made progress on key issues for the city but has more to do.

"Progress isn't perfection; the job is not yet done," Tubbs said.

Tubbs said it takes time to effect change in government, and he is working to help the city.

Both candidates earned their spot on the ballot from the primary elections in March when eight candidates were vying for the position.

