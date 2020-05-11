Stockton mayoral race still remains too close to call

Though Lincoln is ahead of Tubbs by about 2,000 votes, there are still thousands of ballots left to count.

STOCKTON, Calif. — No call has been made on the Stockton mayoral race two days after Election Day, as candidate Kevin Lincoln holds on to a slight lead.

Lincoln is currently ahead with 25,749 votes, roughly 52% of the vote. Democratic incumbent Mayor Michael Tubbs trails by 1,942 votes at roughly 48%.

The race remains too close and too early to call at this time. It is estimated that tens of thousands of votes still need to be counted.

In a conversation with ABC10, the Stockton mayor recently said of his record that it takes time to effect change in government, and he is working to help the city. Mayor Tubbs is perhaps best well-known for launching the nation's first municipal-level basic income pilot, serving as a kind of small-scale test run of universal basic income (UBI).

ABC10 spoke with candidate Lincoln on Election night to gauge his attitude before results rolled in. The mayoral candidate said that he ran for the seat because he is passionate about Stockton and hasn't been satisfied with Tubbs' leadership of the city.

"Stockton deserves better," Lincoln said.

Lincoln has served as a church minister in the Stockton area and before that, he was a Marine and served under George W. Bush. He is primarily running on a platform focused on reforming city practices and increasing collaboration to help decrease crime and homelessness.

Though the two candidates differ in political leanings, the two have one thing in common: they are both young.

Mayor Tubbs was the youngest mayor in the history of Stockton when he was elected at 26. He is now 30 years old. Lincoln is 39 years old in comparison -- still relatively young, but more in-line with Stockton mayors of years past.