The race for California's 7th congressional district | Need to know

Ami Bera is fighting to keep his congressional district seat against the Republican candidate, Buzz Patterson

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Rep. Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove) is campaigning for reelection to California's 7th congressional district against Republican challenger Buzz Patterson.

The major cities within the district are Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights, Fair Oaks, and Arden-Arcade.

Here is what you need to know about the two candidates:

Jobs/Economy

Bera

Bera argues the government is not doing enough to invest in small businesses by not prioritizing local job creation.

Bera said the country needs to make streamline loan approval processes for the average small business owner and expand the small business loan programs to provide better financing options.

Patterson

Patterson says he knows the importance of job creation and business growth and that he is dedicated to helping local businesses.

National security

Bera

Bera argues the path forward to achieve this goal is to address the 12 million undocumented immigrants living in the country.

Patterson

Patterson said, as a veteran, he knows the importance of national security and securing the country's borders. He said that he will keep America safe.

Read more from ABC10