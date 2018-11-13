A few days after election day in San Joaquin County, the Registrar of Voters still had more than 100,000 votes left to report.

That's why Registrar Melinda Dubroff decided to keep her office open through Veterans Day weekend.

ABC10 found a group of veterans inside who traded their holiday for counting ballots instead.

"When you’re in the military, there’s no days off, you don’t get Veterans Day off, you have to work," Marice Taylor, an elections technician and Army veteran said.

Taylor spent six years serving in the Army.

"I was in Korea, I've been to Japan," he said.

And he has never quite spent a Veterans Day like this.

“We run it through on the first pass to capture the signatures and then it moves from here, from the database here to that other room where the verify the signatures," he said.

ABC10 spoke with three different veterans who traded their holiday usually celebrated with parades, food and family, for counting these ballots instead.

"This is another facet of us participating in the democratic process here in the United States, extremely important, I have great pride in doing it, it's awesome," Jimshed Akhtar, an election technician assistant and U.S. Air Force veteran said.

“I'm retired, I have, one could say, nothing better to do, and I figured, why not give something back to my country, the country's given a lot to me and my family and friends so I'm honored to do this," William Winter, an election assistant and Army National Guard veteran said.

Registrar Melinda Dubroff made the optional decision to keep her office open through Veterans Day weekend, as she still had more than 100,000 votes left to report as of Monday morning.

“For sure, some counties are not working but with the amount of ballots we still need to count and people are really motivated to get this work done, so we definitely wanted to stay open," Dubroff said.

And the veterans here were taking this duty just as seriously as their last.

“There’s a lot of countries that this opportunity is not available and I think sometimes, once you’re in the military and you go to some of these places and you see what has to happen in order for people to vote, it makes you appreciate it more and it makes you want to fight for everybody’s vote to be counted," Taylor said.

This falls within District 10, a heated race for a congressional seat between Jeff Denham and Josh Harder. As of Monday evening, Democrat Josh Harder was ahead of incumbent Republican Jeff Denham by 3,447 votes.

