Viewer questions about election misinformation answered

Professor Kim Nalder, Director of the Project for an Informed Electorate weighs in

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Misinformation about the election continues to spread and many people are confused about what's real and what's not. ABC10 sat down with professor Kim Nalder, Director of the Project for an Informed Electorate at Sacramento State to answer viewer questions.

Q: President Trump has claimed voter fraud. Is there evidence of this?

A: “There’s very little vote fraud in the United States in general and there’s no evidence of any sort of systematic voter fraud in the United States in 2020 either.”

Q: Is ongoing ballot counting voter fraud?

A: “Ballot counting is the essence of democracy. We’re supposed to count all the ballots. That’s why we vote. That’s why we’re a representative democracy. And we would expect in any election that we would count all the votes. That’s what we’ve done in previous elections. We take additional days to finish up the official tally always. So this is just a normal part of the process.”

Q: Do Sharpie markers cause ballots to be rejected?

A: “That has been going around in Arizona. Some voters used Sharpies. It turns out the vote machine company actually recommends that because they show up better in the scanner and so that’s what they were using. People were worried about bleed through to the other side, but they’re offset on the ballot so you wouldn’t end up with a mis-vote, even if it did bleed through.”

Q: Is the late closing of some polling places evidence of voter fraud?

A: “Actually voting places closing late is evidence of proper democracy functioning, because that tends to happen when something went wrong earlier in the day and they want to make sure that each voting center has an equal amount of time that they’re actually open.”

Q: Have you heard of fraud in Pennsylvania Voting Places?