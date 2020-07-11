What '100% reporting' means and how election officials verify signatures

ABC10 looked into what it means when county officials declare 100% votes reported and how they verify signatures on ballots.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As election officials in several battleground states are still counting the remaining ballots, many people have questions about how their votes are counted.

ABC10 took some viewer questions to Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Courtney Bailey-Kanelo.

Bailey-Kanelo said many people are confused about what it means when they see 100% reporting when checking in to see election results. She admitted it is confusing.

"[The result] doesn’t give any indication of how many ballots we still have left to count, and we still have a lot," Bailey-Kanelo said. "It just means we have at least one voter in every precinct that has voted.”

For example, the Sacramento City Council District 8 election shows that all votes are reported, but local election officials are still counting ballots.

"We definitely know it is misleading, and we are definitely going to be working to make that change in our voting system and for the state as well to make sure that we can either change the verbiage or clarify what that actually means,” Bailey-Kanelo said.

An ABC10 viewer from Woodland emailed a question, asking about what happens to the ballot and how they could verify the signature.

Long story short, the ballot goes through a machine. A Sacramento County election officials told ABC10 that the machine reads the barcode on the envelope and a camera takes a picture of the signature and uses it to see if it matches one on file.

It would flash a green light to show that the signature is a match, but it would kick out the ballot if it's too thick. Election officials will then have to investigate further if the signatures don't match.

