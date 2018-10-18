Have you registered to vote?

You have until October 22nd. But, In Sacramento and Nevada Counties, you can register right up until election day.

READ MORE: How to register to vote if you missed the deadline

But we're curious, what are first time voters more likely to focus on this election year? According to a recent Harvard poll, it's Immigration, #MeToo, Dreamers, Black Lives Matter and gun violence

The upcoming midterm election is said to be about what's happening in Washington, not about local and state candidates and issues.

Will young people turn out to vote because of Washington D.C.? Chances are they will. Last month, on National Voter Registration Day, 800,000 new voters registered. In 2014, 150,000 registered on Voter Registration Day.

Should we listen to what young voters are concerned about? Well, there's now more of them!

In 2018, eligible voters between the ages of 18-29 outnumbered eligible voters 65 years old and above, 49 to 45 million.

The Sacramento County Registrar of voters recently conducted mock elections are several local high schools. Turnout at McClatchy High was heavy.

Gio Fiore, a soon-to-be first time voted said he’s read up on all the candidates and propositions and was excited to be voting. Fellow classmate Spencer Allcock wasn't happy two candidates didn't provide any, or enough, information about their campaigns in the voter's guide.

One thing is clear. The first time voters are paying attention!

