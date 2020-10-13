What you need to know about Measure C

The Sacramento Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Charter Amendment would mean changes for landlords and renters.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Measure C, the Sacramento Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Charter Amendment, is on the November ballot for the city of Sacramento after a lengthy court battle.

A couple of sponsors withdrew from the initiative, the city sued, and a judge blocked the measure. But in August, an appellate judge ruled the measure be printed -- pending further rulings.

The measure is written to supersede the Sacramento Tenant Protection Act, which was passed in 2019. The amendment has three main components:

1. Establish an elected Rental Housing Board, generally independent of the city council, city manager, and city attorney. It would have powers to set rents and regulations, conduct investigations, settle rent disputes, and levy penalties. Fees on landlords would fund board expenses.

2. Regulate rent increases based on the consumer price index. While subject landlords will set initial market-rate rent, rents could be raised each year between 2% and 5%. Landlords and tenants would be able to petition for increases and decreases.

3. Eviction protections. Landlords would be barred from terminating leases unless their renter meets one of these nine conditions:

Failure to pay rent

Breach of agreement

Nuisance

Illegal Use

Failure to give access

Necessary and substantial repairs requiring temporary vacancy

Owner move-in

Withdrawal of unit permanently from rental market

Demolition

Under the last four, landlords would be required to provide relocation assistance of at least $5,500.

Proponents said the city is in a housing crisis with rent skyrocketing 45% in seven years, according to a 2018 Zillow report.

Proponents of Measure C say it will create a democratic body that will guarantee property owners a fair profit and ability to evict problem renters while protecting good renters from unjust evictions or unpredictable price increases.

Opponents, including any tenant advocates, said that the new law already offers strong rent control and protection. They said the measure would create a new board with no accountability, add bureaucratic red tape, cost taxpayers, and risk slowdowns of building new housing in the city.

A "yes" vote would add the measure to the city charter. It would need a majority vote to pass.