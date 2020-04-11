When will we see final election results in Sacramento County?

Hundreds of thousands of ballots have been counted, but that doesn't mean we're closer to final results.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Election Day is over but the work is just beginning for election offices throughout California.

Results for the presidential race and other district races like the House of Representatives and State Senate throughout all of California have been "partially reported" but aren't official yet, the Secretary of State's website said.

That includes Sacramento County, who've been tabulating votes since October 26. Their final release of election results was at 2 a.m. on election night, or the morning after, and consisted of 343,000 ballots counted.

But that's not even half, as they still have around 360,000 ballots left in-house with more coming in by mail that were postmarked Nov. 3.

So when can we expect to see certified and final results?

"I think we can safely assume it will take us at least two weeks to get through what we have in-house now," said Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes. "Until we have all the ballots counted, we will not know how many people showed up for any given contest and what those final results are."

Haynes told ABC10 that it took two weeks to finalize results in 2016 and 2018, but because of the sheer volume of more voters this election year, they're guessing it will take longer -- around three weeks.

No matter what, Sacramento County's deadline to certify all results is Dec. 1.

According to the Secretary of State, for all of California, results must be certified by Dec. 11.

Results will continue to be released in Sacramento County every Tuesday and Friday at 4 p.m.

