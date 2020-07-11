Where things stand with two open Sacramento City Council seats up for grabs

Ballots are still being counted as the fight continues for the District 2 and District 8 City Council seats.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to new data from the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, there are two front runners vying for two city council seats.

Starting off with the District 2 race, where Sean Loloee, a small business owner embedded in the Del Paso Heights community, has taken a significant lead over Councilman Allen Warren who was seeking his third term, leading by more than 1,100 votes as of Friday afternoon.

"The emotions are so mixed between excited, humbled, anxious, nervous, very happy," Loloee said.

He said he's anxious to start getting to work on some of the promises he made on the campaign trail.

If he wins, Loloee would represent the same community that called for change after a 9-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting at Mama Marks Park in broad daylight.

"I think the resiliency was somewhat taken for granted, that they're tough enough, they can handle it, well that's going to change, and it's going to change based on the fact that the residents of Del Paso Heights will have a representative at the city hall that will represent them," he said.

His opponent, Councilman Warren, could not be reached for comment.

Onto the District 8 race in South Sacramento, where things are much too close to call right now where Mai Vang, a daughter of Hmong refugees, is leading Les Simmons, a fourth-generation pastor, by a very tight margin of nearly 250 votes.

"I'm feeling good. I'm still nervous, but just incredibly proud of my team. We have been on an upward trend and I think a big part of that is because of the heart and hustle that all of our amazing volunteers have poured in," Vang said.

Vang is hoping to make history as the first Asian-American woman to be elected to the Sacramento City Council, nearly 50 years after the first Asian-American man, Bob Matsui, was elected to the very same seat in District 8.

"And it took nearly 50 years but the voters in this area showed up in historic numbers, and hopefully to elect the first Asian-American woman to the city council. I'm truly thankful to the voters for believing in our community campaign and giving us the lead. I think that's something to celebrate," she said.

Her opponent, Pastor Les Simmons was not available for comment.

There are still thousands of votes left to be counted in both districts, these are not the official results just yet, so things could change as new numbers are released.

The next batch of results is expected to be released by Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.

Continue the conversation with Lena on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10