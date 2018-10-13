Sacramento — Maybe you were really excited about voting on the idea of breaking up California into three smaller states.

Sorry. You don’t get to.

It could be back in a future election, but for this year the State Supreme Court threw out Prop 9.

If it’s any consolation, Congress didn’t let California break up in the 1800's, when we voted to do it then, and there’s no sign that DC is ready to let us break up with ourselves now.

So for now, the NorCal people can just stay “hella” annoyed that the SoCal people call it “the 5,” but we’re all still Californians.

