Why it's important you register to vote before Monday, Oct. 19

There's a difference in how the ballot you'll receive in the mail is counted to the one you'll receive in the voting booth if you're registered before Oct. 19.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Monday, Oct. 19, is the deadline to be registered to vote in California in order to receive a ballot in the mail. But you'll still be able to vote in-person up until election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

"To make sure your vote is counted in a timely way and that it's really for sure counted is to get registered before October 19," Professor Mary-Beth Moylan of McGeorge Law School, said.

So why are election officials urging you to register now?

Turns out, there's actually a difference in how the ballot you'll receive in the mail is counted compared to the one you'll receive in the voting booth if you're registered before Oct. 19.

"If you register by Oct. 19 you'll be on the voter roll when you go to your vote center or you go to your county office to vote [and you'll also be] receiving a mail-in ballot," Moylan said.

By registering early and being on the voter roll, this gives election officials the time to verify your registration by checking your identification, signature and ensuring you haven't voted anywhere else.

If you choose to vote in-person after Oct. 19, you'll be casting your vote on what's called a conditional or provisional ballot.

"Those all get counted after they've done the checking to make sure you haven't voted or to make sure you meet the qualifications of a voter in California," Moylan said. "Those ballots aren't going to get counted until all that checking is done."

While it'll be counted after mail-in ballots, election officials said you shouldn't be worried about whether or not your vote is counted on a provisional or conditional ballot.

"The only time your conditional ballot wouldn't count is if there's something wrong with it or you've already voted anywhere else in California," Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Courtney Bailey-Kanelos said.

If there is something wrong with your ballot, like a missing signature, being registered before Oct. 19 gives election officials time to reach back out to you to correct it and ensure your vote is counted.

"We call it conditional because we have to do research on the back end to verify your eligibility and verify you didn't vote anywhere else," Bailey-Kanelos said. "So, it does take longer."

But the concern with provisional and conditional ballots is the time it takes for election officials to verify each and every one.

"It's really important for people to understand it's not an instantaneous process. We don't do voting by computer where it's all just tallied and you get your instant gratification and you score immediately," Moylan said. "There are checks in place to make sure it's done properly."

This is especially alarming as concern is growing around having clear results on election night.

"All of this will be considerably slowed down if there are volumes of provisional and conditional ballots that still need to be counted," Moylan said.

In past elections, it has taken officials longer to determine the results as they have to verify all of the voters on those provisional and conditional ballots. Especially in close elections, as past city council ones have been, this can delay the results and outcome.

"We've had to wait for local city council races," Bailey-Kanelos said. "Wait for those additional voter registrations to tell us who is the winner."

Mail-in votes are counted first and are part of the results that are released first, at 8 p.m. on election night. Results from election day in-person voting continue to be released every two hours throughout election night. If it takes longer than election night to verify all in-person votes on the conditional/provisional ballots, election officials will continue to release results every Tuesday and Friday at 4 p.m.

Election offices then have until Tuesday, Dec. 1, to certify all election results. That's why if you want those results sooner, register before Oct. 19.

You can register to vote, check your registration and make sure your mail-in ballot was processed and counted all on the California Secretary of State's website.

