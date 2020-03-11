Here's when to expect election results in Yolo County

The first wave of results will be available around 8 p.m. on Election night.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif — With the coronavirus pandemic changing things this election cycle, Yolo County will be counting votes past Election Day.

The county says to expect the first wave of results to flow in around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. These results will be the first of many ongoing ballot returns.

Yolo County will further announce results two or three more times throughout the evening. The county election's office says the second release will be at 10 p.m. and the office is "shooting for" midnight for the third wave. A fourth wave at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, will share more results, if needed.

After Election night, the county will provide updates every Friday at 4 p.m. until all votes are counted.

Elections must be certified 30 days after the election, but Yolo County said it hopes to have all results before then.

The live results page from the Yolo County Registrar of Voter's website will display the next time results will be reported.

Editor’s Note: Karina Gonzalez and Sabrina Sanchez, of ABC10's Voter Access Team, reached out to Yolo County for the above information.

