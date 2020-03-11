Here's when to expect election results in Yuba County

The first wave of results will be available around 8 p.m. on election night.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yuba County's election results won't be following a set schedule for 2020.

In Yuba County, officials expect the first wave of results on their website a little after 8 p.m. on election night. These results will be the first of many ongoing ballot returns.

However, there's no set schedule for updates after Nov. 3. Officials will have up to 30 days to certify the vote.

Updates during the canvass period will become available when the county is able to post them during the ballot canvass.

