Elk Grove's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results

The candidates include Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and Brian Pastor.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Elk Grove.

This year's contest is a slightly different twist on what voters saw in 2020. Incumbent Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen is looking to serve another two-year term as mayor, but Brian Pastor is also vying to fill that term himself. Pastor ran against then-Mayor Steve Ly and Singh-Allen in 2020 but only garnered 18% of the vote.

Now, it's solely between Pastor and Singh-Allen for 2022.

The first wave of results will come in from Sacramento County by 8:15 p.m. on election night. These will be the Vote by Mail and Vote Center ballots that are processed before Election day.

Another wave will come in by 10 p.m. with updates trickling in every two hours until all the Vote Centers have reported in, but the unofficial election night report is expected to be issued by 12 a.m. These will be the Election Day votes.

Updates will get spread out further after election night until the vote is certified.

Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

Elk Grove Mayor's Race: Election Results

View below for updates on the Elk Grove mayoral race.

