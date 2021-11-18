Asm. Evan Low removed as chair of a committee 'without explanation'

Someone within the legislature told Political Reporter Morgan Rynor that it was an act of revenge. The director of Equality California said he is "deeply concerned."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without reason, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon removed Assemblymember Evan Low as chair of the Committee on Business and Professions.

The speaker is in charge of naming chairs, and now Equality California, the OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, and others are voicing their concern.

A trusted person within the legislature told political reporter Morgan Rynor this was a vindictive move. Even though there was no warning or reason given, they believe the assemblyman was removed because the speaker wanted revenge. Rumors circulated over the summer that Assemblymember Low was going to run for speaker.

Low is the chair of the LGBTQ Caucus and vice-chair of the Asian and Pacific Islander Caucus.

In a statement, Director of Equality California Tony Hoang said the following:

"We are deeply disappointed to see Assemblymember Low removed as Chair of the Assembly Business and Professions Committee without any explanation. At a time when the API community faces a surge in hate, violence and discrimination, and state legislatures across the country relentlessly attack the LGBTQ+ community, Assemblymember Low has provided critical representation for our communities in Sacramento. He has chaired the B&P Committee for the last five years with policy-driven and solution-oriented leadership. Removing Assemblymember Low as chair is an unfortunate example of people of color — especially API people — being sidelined from leadership roles despite demonstrated success and a commitment to strengthening and diversifying the Legislature.”

Speaker Rendon's office sent a statement saying that they asked Assemblymember Berman to take over as chair:

"I’ve asked Assemblymember Marc Berman to take the helm of Business and Professions. His service in the Assembly has demonstrated his commitment to the Democratic Caucus. As a B&P committee member, he has shown mastery of the subject matter and I know I can depend on him to dedicate his time and focus to leading the work of this important committee.”

Rynor asked about the vendetta the insider discussed with her, but at the time this article was published, no one got back to her.

Low himself is not making a statement at this time either.

WATCH ALSO: