NORFOLK, Va. — The Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) will be holding a press conference on Wednesday to announce the findings of an independent investigation into the racist picture that appeared on the 1984 yearbook page of Governor Ralph Northam.

The racist image found in the yearbook showed one person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan outfit. On February 1, Northam acknowledged he was in the picture, but the next day, he backtracked and said he was not.

PHOTOS: Ralph Northam's EVMS yearbook page displays racist image

EVMS announced its plans to externally investigate the yearbook scandal. EVMS President Richard V. Homan said in February the investigation is to "determine the processes for publishing those yearbooks; discover what, if any, administrative oversight was exercised; examine our campus culture; provide recommendations for future actions."

The investigation into the yearbook publication process was conducted by the law firm McGuireWoods.

Homan has apologized for the photo and he promised to build a culture of diversity and inclusion. Homan added he had no explanation for how that type of picture was able to be published in the past.

The press conference announcing the external investigation's findings will take place on May 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the EVMS Lester Hall on Colley Ave.

On Wednesday, EVMS President Homan, Provost and Dean of the EVMS School of Medicine, and McGuireWoods partners Richard Cullen and George Martin will speak.