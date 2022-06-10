New bill would target executive bonuses in response to rising electric bills

“It makes sure that PG&E... cannot pay these ridiculous bonuses at a time when people can barely afford to keep the lights on."

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — In response to rising electric bills, Congressman Josh Harder of the Central Valley authored new legislation that puts the spotlight on executive bonuses.

The “No Bonuses for Executives” bill proposes to add oversight to PG&E’s pricing model, so that costs do not climb when demand surges during extreme weather conditions.

It comes after Congressman Harder said he received several PG&E bills from customers in his district showing significant price jumps following the summer heat wave.

“We need to hold PG&E accountable. This has become a systemic problem with this organization,” Rep. Harder told ABC10. “Their CEO got $50 million a year last year. Folks are paying prices four to five times what they were paying before.”

He says his proposed bill would help put an end to this practice.

“It makes sure that PG&E, which is heavily regulated by the government, cannot pay these ridiculous bonuses at a time when people can barely afford to keep the lights on,” Rep. Harder said.

ABC10 reached out to PG&E for comment. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

“We appreciate the Congressman’s attention on the topic of climate resilience.

At PG&E, our stand is that everyone and everything is always safe. For this to be true, PG&E must be resilient to the physical impacts of climate change, while also taking aggressive action to offset future climate impacts. These goals were the focus of PG&E’s recently released Climate Strategy Report, which outlines our plans to become net zero on emissions by 2040, five years ahead of California’s already ambitious deadline, and climate-positive, removing more greenhouse gasses than we emit, by 2050. Along the way, we plan to meet key, measurable milestones in the areas of grid resilience, clean transportation, and clean energy adoption by 2030.

These goals reflect our plan to bring about a clean and climate resilient energy system in partnership with our customers and others. While the Congressman has not engaged with us on our climate commitments, or his proposed legislation, we welcome feedback from all stakeholders on how to keep our customers and communities safe amid a changing climate.”

WATCH ALSO: