Fairfield's Mayor Race: 2022 election results

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Three candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Fairfield.

Incumbent Mayor Harry Price is facing challenges from Councilwoman Catherine Moy and from candidate Chauncey Banks. Voters will determine whether Price gets another term as mayor or whether the city's leadership duties will fall to someone else.

The first wave of results will come in by 8 p.m. on election night. These will be the Vote-by-Mail ballots that are processed before Election Day.

Totals will be updated every hour after 8 p.m. until every ballot has been counted.

Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

