SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. -- President Trump signed a memorandum, on Friday, promoting water delivery, and some farmers believe that may stop the so-called "water grab."

Farmers across San Joaquin County are reacting to this news.

"Without water, this tremendous ag land that we have here in the valley is just dirt," Don Barton, President of Gold River Orchards said.

For Barton, a fourth-generation walnut farmer, water is everything.

"We view this as clearly a positive, the President has intervened directly on an issue that has really been a big road block for California farmers for a number of years now," he said.

Barton was one of hundreds of farmers ABC10 followed up to the California Capitol two months ago. He was there demanding an end to the so-called "water grab" proposal that would almost double the amount of water being taken from their rivers into the ocean.

And while that vote isn't scheduled until after the election, he believes this could be their first real hope at stopping the "water grab."

"It's certainly promising that, because of Trump's action, we're optimistic that the administration will not stand idly by if the water board acts against the interests of farmers, which we believe is likely after the election," he said.

"We're hopeful the administration is going to take a stern look at that and ask the question, 'What are you doing with our federal water?'" Bruce Blodgett, Executive Director of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau said. "It's the federal projects that were built by the government, came from the federal government, not the state and the state is trying to dictate the use of the water."

But the San Joaquin Farm Bureau does have concern that the wording of this executive order could support the Delta Tunnels project, which most farmers in the area don't want to see.

"That would be a huge issue for us and a huge blow to agriculture in this region. So, if that was supported, then it would actually be a big blow to agriculture. That's one of the things we want to make sure, and clarify with this administration, what their intent was," Blodgett said.

Regardless, farmers across the area welcome the administration for finally getting involved.

"We welcome the federal agencies responsible for managing this water getting re-engaged in this proposal," he said. "It's been, in the past, they've simply ignored what's been happening in California. Now it looks like they want to get involved and that's good."

The state water board is scheduled to vote on the "water grab" proposal next month.

