2022 Midterm Countdown: The final push to get out the vote

Republicans and Democrats are campaigning throughout the state in a final attempt to get you to vote

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Election Day is Tuesday, but voting is open across the state.

So far, 4.2 million Californians have voted. That’s 19% of all eligible voters.

It’s a process Terry Mahl knows well.

“I vote in every election," she said. "So I think every election is important”

While every election is important, she wouldn’t classify this one as thrilling.

“I actually wasn't that excited about many of the ballot propositions, but I wanted to be sure that the candidate that I voted for had some kind of a track record,” Mahl said.

Poll after poll shows statewide incumbents as safe. Democrats hoped to spice up the race by all gathering to campaign behind Proposition 1 on Sunday, which would codify abortion rights into the state Constitution. Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, US Senator Alex Padilla and many others joined in.

“It's states like California that are on the front lines of rights all across this country," Newsom said. "Do not take that for granted. You have the power to push back."

In a common move of his, Newsom compared California to red states like Florida to drive people to the polls.

“Have you heard of this guy DeSantis?" he questioned the crowd of booers. "You heard of him? Definitely came to the right place. Isn’t it amazing he had to go to another place like the state of Texas to find migrants so he can send them to an island in order to get attention?”

Republican State Senator Brian Dahle, who is running against Newsom, said he will be all over the state up until Tuesday.

“Wherever there's a crowd of people, we will be, and we were actually out walking this morning turning out the vote," Dahle said. "And we're doing everything we can on social media....”

