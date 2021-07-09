Donald Trump to return to Phoenix for ‘Rally to Protect Our Elections’

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Phoenix to attend a rally hosted by Charlie Kirk.

PHOENIX — Former United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first appearance in the Valley since the presidential election in 2020.

According to a release from Turning Point Action, Trump is set to visit the Phoenix area for a rally on July 24 at the Arizona Federal Theater. Dubbed, the "Rally to Protect Our Elections," the event will be hosted by Charlie Kirk and feature Trump as the keynote speaker and other special guests.

“Arizona is at the epicenter of the 2022 midterms and of course, the next presidential election in 2024,” said Turning Point Action Chairman, Charlie Kirk, in a release. “It’s critical that our support is stronger than ever so the average American’s trust in our systems and institutions is restored. We must start earlier and work harder than ever before to save Arizona and the republic. We are honored that President Trump is committed to that fight, and we know Arizonans are thrilled that he’s decided to pay their home state a special visit.”

This rally will be Trump's first visit back to Phoenix since the 2020 presidential election.

The exact time of the event has not yet been announced. Those who are interested in attending the rally can register at TPAction.com/Rally.

