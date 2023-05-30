Four candidates now vying for Sacramento mayor | Why are they running?

ABC10 touched base with all four candidates Tuesday to ask why they’re running and how they’d tackle some of Sacramento’s biggest issues.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The list of candidates vying to be the next mayor of Sacramento just got bigger. On Tuesday, former Sacramento city councilmember Steve Hansen threw his hat in the ring.

He joins public health policy expert and epidemiologist Flo Cofer, former California Deputy Attorney General Maggy Krell and Assemblymember Kevin McCarty.

The field would include some firsts. If Hansen wins, he’d be Sacramento’s first openly gay mayor. If Cofer wins, she’d be the first Black woman to hold the mayor’s seat.

Current Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who announced last week he will not seek another term, has another year and a half in office. The election is in 2024.

STEVE HANSEN: I'm running for mayor because I've watched Sacramento grow and change, and so many of the things I worked on when I was on the city council have started to fall backwards. Our cost of living has gone up, our homelessness situation is worse and a lot of people don't feel safe. And raising two kids, it's really important to me that we send a message that we all have a role in fixing the city. It's our city, it's our future, and I don't want to sit on the sidelines. I know how government works. I was very successful on the city council and getting stuff done, and I want to be able to do that for the whole city.

FLO COFER: Like so many people in this region, I love Sacramento and I'm also excited about its bright future. And I think there are a lot of ideas that we should be considering as we move the city forward to be able to take advantage of all the opportunity and to really create a city that serves everyone who lives here, and that's why I'm running for mayor.

Maggy Krell told ABC10 she’s out of town for work and not available for an interview but pointed us to her campaign video.

MAGGY KRELL, in her campaign video: I fell in love here, became a mom here. As Deputy Attorney General, I protected survivors of sex trafficking. When immigrant kids were ripped away from their moms, I helped reunite families. As Planned Parenthood's lawyer, I defended choice and access to health care. I believe in the possibility of a safe and sound Sacramento. I’m Maggy Krell and I’m running for mayor.

Assemblymember Kevin McCarty told ABC10 he’s in a floor session all day and not immediately available for an interview, so he pointed us to the statement he issued announcing his candidacy last week.

KEVIN McCARTY, in his candidacy announcement: I’m running for Mayor of Sacramento! I'm a homegrown Sacramentan ready to lean in to tackle our problems head-on. We need real solutions to address homelessness and housing affordability, grow our economy, support our workers and families while improving neighborhood safety and livability. I'll bring my experience as a neighborhood leader, Housing and Redevelopment Commissioner, City Councilmember and State Assemblymember to build partnerships and deliver results for Sacramento.

Since Cofer and Hansen were available for interviews on Tuesday, ABC10 also asked them about how they would address some of the major issues facing the city.

ON HOMELESSNESS AND THE AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS

FLO COFER: We have people who are neighbors, who are unhoused. And so, unfortunately, we haven't told them where they're allowed to be. And I think that's a responsibility of our government not just to pass policies that say you can't be here and you can't be there -- but to actually tell them where they're allowed to be, free from sweeps, where they can receive services and where they can be cared for. And that's something that builds trust. It also meets basic needs, because housing is a human right. And so step one is to make sure that people have a place to go. The next step is, of course, to get them into affordable housing. And I think we've spent a lot of money, but we have not spent it as effectively as we can. And so that's one of the goals for the mayor and the council, is to come together and to really decide where we need to make sure we're making investments. You know, the world has changed and not everybody is going into offices. Can we reclaim some of those for housing? Can we do some things to speed up the process of making sure that people have a roof over their heads? And then, of course, we need to protect the people who are currently, you know, renting and may be at risk for homelessness, because for every one person that we get housed, three more become unhoused. And so that means that even if we're making progress, we're going to continue to see escalating numbers of people not having shelter, because we haven't addressed the root cause of that pipeline.

STEVE HANSEN: Homelessness and cost of living are intertwined, but homelessness is one word for 1,000 different problems: mental health issues, drug and alcohol issues, poverty. And I think what we really need is a systems approach. We have to look at what's working. We've received historic amounts of investment from the state and our local coffers into these problems, but they just seem to get worse and worse every day. And I think we have to step back and see what's working and what's not. But the biggest challenge, I think, we have as a region is we don't have a regional plan around housing and housing affordability, housing finance. We have to lower the barriers for housing production and we have to find a way to – regionally, our six-county region - put together a plan to draw down our fair share of state and federal dollars. We haven't been getting our fair share of state and federal dollars, ever since redevelopment went away about 11 years ago. We used to get dedicated affordable housing money and we just don't and we're not competing well. So I'd like to make sure that our legislative delegation, the state and the federal delegation - Congresswoman Matsui, Congressman Bera - we need to give them a plan so they can fund it. And then we can be so much more effective. And not just creating a tent camp, which is - to be honest - a lot of times a dead end because people aren't finding placements. We have to have housing for them to go to.

CRIME

STEVE HANSEN: If people don't feel safe, they don't want to raise their families here, they don't want to open a business here and they certainly don't want to visit. And I think the issue of crime across the city is real. You know, violent crimes tend to get reported more accurately, but there's a crisis of confidence in the leadership of the city -- but also in whether or not if you call, somebody will actually show up to care.

People get their windows smashed out, people have something happen to them and they just -- they've kind of given up a little bit on the fact that the city will be there to support them. And I think we have to revisit 911 response times. Our 311 follow-up as well. And we have to, again, see where are our problems? What can we do to shake up the system as it is, and reprioritize?

We do have money and resources, but - you know - even in the police department and public safety, there's a lot of morale challenges right now. We've done our best as a city to evolve around training, around how we approach complicated situations. But I think, too, we're not keeping our best officers, we're not keeping our best city employees. Our park workers, which are – frankly - on the forefront of a lot of challenges related to crime, homelessness, they're some of the worst-paid employees in the entire city and they're working for basically above minimum wage. And we need to do better and we can do better.

What that means – in working with the City Council and working with the neighborhoods - I think we have to have a better plan for community safety. And, for me, I know whether it's in my neighborhood or any of the neighborhoods I've visited, when somebody feels like the city doesn't care about them, that means that we need to reset expectations because you should never give up on a city.

The city is there to keep you safe, to make sure that your trash is picked up, the potholes are filled, you can walk your kids to school -- and you feel safe doing all those things. And it just seems like the public is frustrated and doesn't believe us anymore. And we've got to do our best to get back to where we were.

FLO COFER: Well, first and foremost, I am a fund-public-safety candidate. And for me, what that means is, none of us wake up in the morning wanting to be victims of crime, not even our police department. And so what we want to do is invest in prevention. As a public health professional, that's my expertise: what can we prevent? Because the drivers of crime are known.

And just three years ago, we lived in a city that - for two years - had no youth homicides. And then right at the time when those programs needed more investment, we not only didn't give them the investment that they needed, we actually reduced some of those dollars. And so I think that more is possible. I think that we can really invest in prevention.

And then, of course, we invest in an appropriate response after that. So who's going to respond when those calls are made? Making sure that there are mental health providers who can show up when there's a mental health crisis. Making sure there are service-providers who can show up when the call is about homelessness. And when the call is about violent crime, making sure that the appropriate responder shows up there.

It's about having a multi-tiered approach that starts with prevention. And that's what I want to bring to the city of Sacramento, because we had some of that in the past. And, for some reason, where we struggled is to continue the things that work and continue to improve them to make things better.

Final Thoughts

FLO COFER: As Sacramentans, I think we agree on a lot more than sometimes it may appear, based on the conversations that we're having. I think sometimes where we disagree is on how we get there. And that's where I think there's an opportunity for there to be a bigger conversation about: if we agree on the goal, can we be willing to experiment? Can we look at what the data tell us is promising? Can we look at other cities or even our own historic data for our own city, when things were better and think about what we invested in then? And do some of that here.

So I want us to have conversations where we invite all the voices to the table, because I think that, you know, the city works best when all the voices operate in harmony. So it's not about silencing anyone; it's about making sure that we're all singing at about the same value volume so that everyone's ideas are heard and respected and that we're able to ultimately make music together.

STEVE HANSEN: The thing that makes this race really unique is, there's no clear favorite. And, for me, I know how the city government works. I was very successful under this system, working with the city manager, working with the city staff to deliver projects: the Museum of Science and Curiosity to arts projects to all kinds of neighborhood improvements, from stop signs to big things. And I really want to make sure that as the voters focus on this race, they pick somebody who can do the job and wants the job, not just somebody who's kind of looking for their next thing or who doesn't know how government works. Because in the end, you have to really love cities like I do to be a great mayor.

