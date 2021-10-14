From condiments to condoms: new California laws bring change

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a raft of progressive new laws in the weeks after he defeated an attempt to remove him from office.
The Democrat signed laws that require gender-neutral displays of children's toys and toothbrushes in large department stores. He made it illegal to remove a condom without consent during intercourse. And he cleared the way for a first-ever ban on the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers.
In all, Newsom signed 92% of the bills lawmakers sent him. That's the highest percentage for his three years in office. Newsom faces re-election in 2022.
