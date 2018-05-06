You're probably feeling the effects of higher gas prices at the pump, in part because of the state's new gas tax law, which raised the gas tax 12 cents a gallon since last November.

Well, Proposition 69, which passed Tuesday, makes sure this revenue is used only for transportation purposes and cannot be diverted elsewhere.

“Tonight represents an important step in fully realizing the promise of SB 1 by guaranteeing voters that they money they pay for transportation repairs and improvements will be exclusively used as they have intended," non-profit Transportation California Executive Director Roger Dickinson said in a prepared statement.

The gas tax law is expected to pull in $50 billion to pay for road infrastructure over the next decade.

