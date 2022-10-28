"There's no room for violence anywhere, but we're going to send [Nancy Pelosi] back to be with him in California," Youngkin said while campaigning for Yesli Vega.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is under fire for a quip he made about the assault of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Republican governor made the remarks at a rally for Yesli Vega, the House candidate for Virginia's 7th Congressional District, in Stafford Friday afternoon. She is facing Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger in a hotly contested race.

"Speaker Pelosi's husband had a break-in last night in their house and he was assaulted," Youngkin told the crowd. "There's no room for violence anywhere, but we're going to send [Nancy Pelosi] back to be with him in California. That's what we're going to go do."

Youngkin's remarks came several hours after San Francisco police responded to Pelosi's home early Friday morning. The Associated Press reports that 42-year-old David Depape attacked and severely beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

"A father, grandfather, and husband is in brain surgery after an act of heinous political violence and at a political rally for my opponent, our Governor taunts his wife because he disagrees with her politics?" Spanberger tweeted. "I hope he’ll apologize and show humanity towards the Pelosi family."

A father, grandfather, and husband is in brain surgery after an act of heinous political violence and at a political rally for my opponent, our Governor taunts his wife because he disagrees with her politics?



I hope he’ll apologize and show humanity towards the Pelosi family. https://t.co/oUxKRXSF7v — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) October 28, 2022

Other Democratic Virginia officials, including members of Congress and the state General Assembly, also took to Twitter to condemn Youngkin's remarks.

Don Scott, the Democratic leader in the Virginia House of Delegates, tweeted that Youngkin's remarks were "cruel and divisive" and "beneath his office."

"Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked and beat in his home," Scott wrote. "And [Youngkin] Mr. 'tough on crime' is antagonizing the victims and joking about their suffering."

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote: "During legislative session, I said Governor Youngkin’s espoused Christian values didn’t match his actions. Today, he proved me right by failing to express his empathy and humanity to Nancy Pelosi."

Rep. Donald McEachin, who represents Virginia's 4th Congressional District, criticized Youngkin, describing his comments as "disgusting, vile, and crass."

"While Paul Pelosi is currently undergoing brain surgery, Glenn Youngkin takes it as an opportunity for political jabs," McEachin tweeted. "This reprehensible behavior is beneath the dignity of his office."

Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia's 11th Congressional District tweeted, "Exploiting violence for political gain is cowardly and repulsive. This is a moment for real leadership, and again our Governor has failed to show it."

The response to Youngkin's quip went national, with even California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, tweeting about it.

"This is funny to you? Pathetic," Newsom said.

13News Now reached out to Youngkin's office for clarification on his remarks, who didn't back down from his earlier remarks in a written statement.

“As the governor clearly said, the assault on Paul Pelosi was wrong and there is no place for violence," a spokeswoman for Youngkin wrote. "He wishes him a full recovery and is keeping the Pelosi family in his prayers.”

In a Friday interview with conservative news outlet Newsmax, Youngkin sidestepped a question from host Greta Van Susteren on if he wanted a do-over on his remarks but reiterated that there's no room for violence.

Other Virginia leaders, both Democrats and Republicans, condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares tweeted, "Violence has no place in our political discourse or society, and anyone who does so is a coward who should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District echoed what Miyares said, tweeting that she was disgusted by the attack and is praying for Paul Pelosi's recovery and the family.

In a follow-up tweet, she said that any attempt to diminish or make light of the assault of Pelosi "should be condemned in the strongest possible terms."

"The lies, deceit, and conspiracies that fuel this violence are a cancer on our republic and must be eradicated," Luria tweeted. "Every leader at every level of government must speak the truth and condemn the extreme words and actions of those who wish to harm fellow Americans & our Constitution."