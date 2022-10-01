When Californians could potentially expect another Golden Stimulus check

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that California would have a clearer sense if the state could provide additional relief in May.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Californians could potentially expect some form of relief as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to persist..

Newsom said his administration will work with the state after ABC10 asked him during his press conference Monday about his budget proposal if there would be another Golden State Stimulus check as Omicron cases continue to spike in California.

Californians who were making less than $75,000 annually, about two-thirds of the state, received a Golden State Stimulus payment in the form of $600 rebate checks, which came to about $12 billion.

According to Newsom, the state has a mandate that limits spending where some of that money has to go into both infrastructure and education. He said that number could substantially change between January to May.

He said they will learn during the May revisal of the state's budget proposal if they are allowed to spend on more items such as another stimulus check.

"There likely will be substantial contributions back to the taxpayers," Newsom said. "What form they come in, we will work with the Legislature, and to what degree in terms of total mounts of dollars will be determined more closely, in May."

He added that there would need to be a constitutional amendment if that state money is used elsewhere. When asked if he would like money to be taken from education and to be used for something else, Newsom said he's proud of California's investment into education.