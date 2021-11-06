Gov. Gavin Newsom praises Congress passing $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the $1 trillion bipartisan bill builds on the state's intention to maintain and modernize Califronia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the $1 trillion bipartisan bill to rebuild roads and bridges, modernize the public works system, among other major improvements to the nation's infrastructure.

The bill cleared the House late Friday on a 228-206 vote, ending weeks of intraparty negotiations in which liberal Democrats insisted the legislation be tied to a larger, $1.75 trillion social spending bill — an effort to pressure more moderate Democrats to support both.

The Senate passed the legislation on a 69-30 vote in August after rare bipartisan negotiations, and the House kept that compromise intact. Thirteen House Republicans voted for the bill, giving Democrats more than enough votes to overcome a handful of defections from progressives.

Newsom said the infrastructure package builds on California's intention to maintain and modernize the state.

“This historic infrastructure package stands to accelerate investments in our clean transportation infrastructure, help mitigate some of the worst impacts of climate change and accelerate new projects that will create thousands of jobs.”

Here is what California will receive in the infrastructure package:

$25.3 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $4.2 billion for bridge replacement and repairs over five years

$9.45 billion over five years to improve public transportation options across the state

$384 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state and the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging

A minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state

$84 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $40 million to protect against cyberattacks

$3.5 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure clean, safe drinking water for California communities

$1.5 billion for infrastructure development for airports over five years