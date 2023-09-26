Government shutdown could cause problems for millions of military members

Rep. Garamendi says it will give time for both sides of the aisle to come together rather than have a devastating outcome for the nation’s military.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The impact of an impending government shut down could ripple through California.

If a solution is not reached, millions of military members could be working without pay. It's a devastating blow to Travis Air Force Base, which is the largest employer for Solano County.

The city of Fairfield is concerned for those who work for the military but also a significant number of non-military or civilian residents that also work on base.

For retired military member Matthew, he is troubled by the current reality.

“Our leadership isn’t leading; it becomes problematic for everyone,” said Matthew.

Matthew says it happened during his career, and he’s learned to not be solely dependent on the government for income but worries for those who are.

“It’s not right what’s happening. They should balance their budget and live their budget,” said Matthew.

The city of Fairfield is concerned. In a statement, city spokesperson Bill Way said,:

In any event of a federal shutdown, it does raise concerns for us as a city regarding access to federally funded programs, more precisely, when stewarding existing awarded grants for housing, capital projects, and homelessness.



Travis Air Force Base is our number one concern; we (they) have an extensive civilian employee base that may be sent home without pay. These men and women who provide a variety of services live in our community. The uncertainty of their status will affect the local economy.

Congressman John Garamendi represents Solano County and, as a member of the Armed Services Committee, he says the shutdown is a legitimate threat and concern for the entire community. But there is no reason for it to happen.

“The possible is a continuing resolution to fund the government at its present level for the next period of time, maybe the next two, three weeks, maybe a month,” said Garamendi.

He says it will give time for both sides of the aisle to come together rather than have a devastating outcome for the nation’s military.

“The civilian employees, 2,000 of them at Travis Air Force Base, some of them would be forced to work even though they wouldn’t be paid until the shutdown is over. Others would simply be laid off. They'd be furloughed, and they wouldn’t be paid, period. So for those families, it is a devastating loss of income,” said Garamendi.

The last shutdown was in January 2019 and lasted 35 days.

WATCH ALSO: