'It is foolishness': Looming government shutdown would impact Travis Air Force Base, federal employees

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The possibility of a government shutdown could become a reality if a short term funding bill is not passed by midnight Oct. 1.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suffered another setback Thursday after some hardline conservative republicans joined democrats to vote down a bill to even begin debate on a defense spending bill.

It’s the second time this week the proposal has been rejected.

"This is a whole new concept of individuals that just want to burn the whole place down. That doesn’t work,” said McCarthy.

But some far right republicans aren't backing down, vowing to shut down the government in just nine days if they don't get their way on a host of issues.

If congress doesn't reach a budget deal, Rep. John Garamendi says hundreds of civilian employees at Travis Air Force Base will be furloughed, close their offices and go on unpaid leave. Military personnel will still work but will not be paid.

“The largest military hospital for the Air Force is at Travis. Many of the nurses who are not military and the other employees at the hospital will not be working, and many veterans also get their care there,” he said. “This goes on and on and on, and it is foolishness.”

McCarthy is under pressure to cut spending significantly or potentially face his own fellow members voting him out as speaker. As the GOP infighting continues, other house republicans are urging their colleagues to compromise.

"We are one half of 1/3 of the decision making process, but we act as though we can impose our will on the entire Congress and we just simply can't do that,” said Steve Womack.

A deal has to be made by Oct. 1 at midnight for the ordeal to be avoided.