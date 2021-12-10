Gov. Greg Abbot's new executive order causes confusion for businesses

Some organizations, like Baylor, Scott & White Health, had already implemented COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

AUSTIN, Texas — A battle over vaccine mandates has some businesses scrambling and lawyers confused.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that bans any entity from requiring COVID-19 vaccines. The order says no entity can require an employee or customer to get vaccinated if they have any reason of personal conscience, religious belief or medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.

Some organizations, like Baylor, Scott & White Health, had already implemented COVID-19 vaccine requirements. It started requiring shots on Oct. 1. A spokesperson said it has a 98% compliance rate, but is reviewing the governor's order to see if it needs to make changes.

Lawyers, business owners and even Austin Mayor Steve Adler are trying to figure out exactly what the new order means.

"I'm still real confused by the governor's order," said Adler.

It's the phrase "personal conscience" that's causing a lot of the confusion.

"All they have to prove is any reason of personal conscience," said employment lawyer Dan Ross. "We don't know what that means necessarily, but it could be as simple as, 'Hey, I don't want to get a shot in my arm because it hurts.'"

Ross said the broad language helps employees who don't want to get vaccinated but not people who may have already been fired.

"This really is going to create more problems for employers in that they're going to have to decide what qualifies as an exemption," said Ross.

This order goes against the Bidden administration's plan to require the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing for businesses with over 100 employees.

"Our intention is to implement and continue to implement these requirements including in the states where they attempt to oppose them," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

If both rules stand, employment lawyer Scott Brutocao said businesses might be left with one choice.

"Which is just to require testing," Said Brutocao. "They're not going to be able to require vaccines but again, depending on what Gov. Abbott's order means, right?"

Texas businesses that violate the order could be fined $1,000.

The governor wants the Legislature to pass a bill similar to his order before the third special session ends next week.

Both lawyers said lawsuits against the order could start to pop up soon.