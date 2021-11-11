Rep. Josh Harder announces re-election campaign

If re-elected, Harder would represent areas that include West Modesto, Ceres, Patterson, Newman, Merced County, and much of Fresno County.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Democrat congressman Josh Harder will run for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in a newly outlined 13th Congressional District, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Harder currently represents California's 10th Congressional District which includes much of Stanislaus County and some communities in San Joaquin County including Manteca and Tracy.

Under the new congressional maps, Harder's district will no longer encompass Manteca or the entire Cities of Modesto and Tracy. If re-elected, Harder would represent West Modesto, Ceres, Patterson and Newman among other central and eastern Stanislaus County communities.

In San Joaquin County, the new district covers the town of Lathrop. District 13 will also represent portions of Merced County and much of Fresno County.

Areas which Harder currently represents east of the new District 13 lines will now be represented by District 5.

"I’m disappointed that due to redistricting, I will no longer have the privilege of representing some of our communities in Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties," Harder said in a statement.

Harder has been representing District 10 since 2019, when he flipped the district from red to blue. In 2020, Harder won reelection by securing 55% of votes. District 13 includes Harder's hometown of Turlock.

The full finalized map can be viewed below or by click HERE.

