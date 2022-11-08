Harder vs. Patti for Congress D9: 2022 Election Results

The first wave of election results will come in around 8 p.m.

STOCKTON, Calif. — When Rep. Jerry McNerney joined the throng of House Democrats rushing for the exits this year, two-term Democratic Rep. Harder, whose current seat is centered in Turlock, opted to move north in search of bluer pastures.

Though that opens Harder to criticism as a “carpetbagger,” he’s shaken that label before. In his first election in 2018, he ran for Congress in the north San Joaquin Valley after a lengthy stint at a Bay Area venture capital firm. A consistently middle-of-the-party Democratic vote in Congress, Harder has been happy to show off his centrist credentials, his bipartisan inclinations and his understanding of Ag’s water woes. Case in point: On the ballot, Harder describes himself not as a member of Congress, but an “Agriculture Committeeman.”

Though the district leans blue, GOP strategists believe its many long-commuting, working-class voters might be gettable.

Patti, a Republican county supervisor and former boxing coach to Mike Tyson, may be best known for earning a shiner while coming to the defense of a stranger in need. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he’s also raised his local political profile by challenging vaccine requirements. But he’s also distanced himself from the divisive politics of former President Donald Trump, stressing that he is “not a Trumpster.”

Harder vs. Patti Election Results

View election results for the race between Josh Harder and Tom Patti below. Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

