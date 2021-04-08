California governor recall candidates debate in Yorba Linda

Caitlyn Jenner and Larry Elder are not participating.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. — Four of the six top gubernatorial candidates hoping to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom in September's recall election are debating at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda Wednesday evening.

John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose are among the 46 candidates that will be on the Sept. 14 ballot.

Candidates Caitlyn Jenner and Larry Elder was also invited to attend Wednesday's debate. According to the Nixon Foundation, Jenner has a prior commitment and Elder's campaign identified a conflict.

The foundation plans to hold a second debate Aug. 23.