If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, CA — President Donald Trump signed a new Water Resources Bill into law on Tuesday written in part by California Congressman Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) who is in the midst of a hotly-contested campaign in the state's 10th district.

The water bill will authorize financing of new water storage projects as part of America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018. That piece of legislation was written by California Congressman Jeff Denham, R - Turlock, who was by Trump's side at signing.

"This is the first time in the history of our country where we actually have an infrastructure bank for water storage, everything from building dams, to our desalination plan, to ground water storage," Denham said.

Denham's opponent Democrat Josh Harder questioned the timing of the policies signature.

"The reality is, this is the type of policy that should have been in place two years ago," Harder said. "And the fact that it's happening two weeks before the election shows how desperate Denham is to cover up his vote and hurt Central Valley water."

Tuesday's signing comes just days after Trump signed his memorandum to speed up water project reviews, of which Denham was also a part. Both are meant to work hand-in-hand.

Farmers believe this could be a step in the right direction in hopes of stopping the proposed state "water grab", as it's referred to by some.

RELATED STORY: San Joaquin Valley farmers hoping Trump's water policy would end 'water grab'

"We're optimistic that this does mean that we will still have a favorable opportunity, from the Trump administration, to provide more water for farmers on the San Joaquin River," Don Barton, President of Gold River Orchards told ABC10.

But there is concern this could streamline the process for the Delta Tunnels project.

"We believe that this is a plan to put in process construction for the Delta Tunnels," Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, Executive Director of "Restore the Delta" said. "And while that process is unfolding, to extract as much water as possibly can be taken from the Delta and from Northern California,"

Denham denied the policy has anything to do with the Delta Tunnels project.

"This is financing for our reservoirs and expanding our dams and building new dams," Denham said.

And he told ABC10 he has the President's ear when it comes to California water issues. But Harder believes the timing of this is purely political strategy.

"If Denham or any California Republican had the President's ear, then over the last two years, where we have a Republican House, or a Republican Senate or a Republican Presidency, we would have seen some progress," Harder said. "And in fact, we've seen absolutely nothing,"

Continue the conversation with Lena on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV