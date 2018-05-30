The next governor of California will be a traditional Democrat versus Republican affair, as Gavin Newsom and John Cox are currently first and second respectively in Tuesday's gubernatorial primary.

The Associated Press called the primary for both Newsom and Cox, both of whom will square off in November.

President Trump endorsed Cox, a San Diego businessman, while Lt. Gov. Newsom was long seen as the front-runner to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown.

The November election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

