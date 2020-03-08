Kanye West files to appear on presidential ballot in Arkansas

According to Secretary of State John Thurston, Kanye West has filed to run for president in Arkansas with running mate Michelle Tidball.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to Secretary of State John Thurston, Kanye West has filed to run for president of the United States as an Independent in Arkansas with his running mate Michelle Tidball.

Just under a month ago, the rapper-turned-politician qualified for the Oklahoma presidential ballot, which was the first state in which he was able to make the requirements before the deadline.

In a new interview with Forbes, West names Michelle Tidball, whom the publication refers to as "an obscure preacher from Wyoming," as his vice-presidential running mate.

She lists her contact address as being in Cody, Wyoming, which is also the town in which West owns his 4,000-acre West Lake Ranch.

According to a spokesperson for the secretary of state, in Arkansas, Independent candidates have to file a petition with 1,000 valid signatures from qualified Arkansas registered voters.