WATCH LIVE: Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings | ABC News coverage

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Monday morning.

As is tradition, the hearings will last four days, with opening statements March 21 and testimony and questioning the next two days. The fourth day will include testimony from outside witnesses.

Breyer has said he won't leave the bench until this summer, when the court's session is over, but Democrats are still moving quickly, taking no chances in case there is any shift in a 50-50 Senate where Vice President Kamala Harris provides the deciding vote.

