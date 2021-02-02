Kevin Faulconer, former San Diego mayor, launches campaign for CA governor

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer officially announced Tuesday at a news conference in Los Angeles that he is entering the race for California governor, the first major Republican to formally step into the contest while a potential recall election aimed at Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom moves closer to qualifying for the ballot this year.
On Monday, Falconer made the announcement via social media including a post on Twitter where he said "California has so much promise. But Gavin Newsom's broken promises have become our problems. His leadership is failing our state. It's time for the California Comeback. I'm excited to officially launch my campaign for Governor. Join me."
The announcement included links to a video titled "Promise".
On January 4, Faulconer posted a message on Twitter as part of his California comeback saying there's, "No better way to ring in the New Year than taking the first step in turning around California. I'm excited to launch our gubernatorial exploratory committee."
Faulconer sat down with News 8 in early December when he said, "I'm seriously considering a run for governor because our state needs new leadership," said Faulconer. "It needs new ideas. I don’t think one-party rule has been working and so when I look at some of the most important issues that we're facing as Californians -- the need to reduce homelessness statewide, which we have done in San Diego, the need to keep our states safe, which we remained the safest big city in the country in San Diego -- when I think about what we've been able to do here and how we've been able to do it, I think we need that same type of energy and results-oriented approach in Sacramento."
Watch: Outgoing San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer discusses his accomplishments during his term for the city: