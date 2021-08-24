Longshot recall candidate Kiley may emerge as a GOP leader

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is burnishing his conservative reputation and could emerge as a future leader in the downtrodden state GOP.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 36-year-old Republican lawmaker is a longshot in California's upcoming recall election targeting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. But Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is burnishing his conservative reputation and could emerge as a future leader in the downtrodden state GOP.

The former teacher and prosecutor from the Sacramento area was elected to the Assembly in 2016.

During the pandemic, Kiley emerged as one of Newsom's chief critics and that has given him a devoted but relatively small following.

Kiley doesn't have the money to mount the kind of statewide media campaign that can raise his name recognition in a Republican field that includes talk radio host Larry Elder, Caitlyn Jenner and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

