Kiley vs. Jones for Congress D3: 2022 Election Results

The first wave of election results will come in around 8:10 p.m. for Placer County.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Before the state’s electoral map was redrawn, the foothills from Gold County to Kings Canyon were the domain of longtime Republican Rep. Tom McClintock. But the new map divided McClintock’s former dominion in two. And when he opted to run in the southwestern segment, this seat was left wide open.

Kiley, a Republican Assemblymember from Rocklin, is a darling of California conservatism and a 37-year-old Ivy League-educated lawyer who ran a long-shot campaign for governor in last year’s recall race. He’s spent much of his legislative career introducing equally long-shot bills designed to irk and embarrass Democrats. That has served him well in this congressional race. In the primary, Kiley easily fended off a Republican Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, helped by Kiley’s frequent appearances on Fox News and his position as one of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most persistent critics. An endorsement by former President Donald Trump probably helped, too.

Though the district leans red, it’s not quite as crimson as its prior incarnation. That’s mostly thanks to redistricting. But an influx of Bay Area refugees, driven east both by high home prices on the coast and the pandemic, have also brought their liberal politics with them. Democrat Jones, a Placerville Navy surgeon-turned-internal medicine doctor with a law degree, is hoping his relatively moderate political message, his super-charged resume and his strategy of depicting Kiley as an extremist will give him a fighting chance in a district where Republican voters still predominate.

RELATED:

Kiley vs Jones for Congress: Election Results

View election updates for the race between Kevin Kiley and Dr. Kermit Jones below. Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

STAY INFORMED WITH ABC10:

► ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

► Get more stories about race and culture: Sign up for our newsletter at www.abc10.com/email and find more online in our Race & Culture section.

► Save Money on Gas: Use our interactive map to find the lowest price near you.