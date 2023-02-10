Who is Laphonza Butler? Sacramento mayor, strategist share experience with Senate appointee

"She's very strategic. She's very passionate about people, especially working people. And she had a lot of confidence."

CALIFORNIA, USA — In the coming days, a new successor is set to fill Senator Dianne Feinstein's seat after she passed away last week.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says he knows Newsom's newest appointee, Laphonza Butler, as a person who can relate to others. While it's only a temporary seat, he believes she'll serve California well.

Butler was appointed to complete Senator Dianne Feinstein's term.

Steinberg worked directly with her from 2012 through 2014 mostly when she led the homecare workers for the Service Employees International Union.

"I have great memories of my work with her because Laphonza is incredibly smart. She's very strategic. She's very passionate about people, especially working people. And she had a lot of confidence. We all had a lot of confidence in her ability to listen and to lead," said Steinberg.

The appointment is also a historical one.

Butler will be the first Black lesbian to openly serve in the U.S. Senate and is the first LGBTQ+ senator from California.

"I hope (it) gives hope to the dreams of young people who know that barriers are meant to be broken. And that no matter who you are and no matter who you love, that leadership is waiting for you too. You just have to go seize it," said Steinberg.

Democratic Strategist Steve Maviglio also worked with Butler in the past.

He says the move to appoint her is a smart one.

"It's bold and surprising. She's not a public official, so no one had her on their shortlist but she goes way back with him and members of the governor's inner circle. He knows her well, and I think he wanted somebody that he was close to and that he could count on and he made a fine choice," said Maviglio.

While critics note she's never held public office, Steinberg said he has no doubt of her qualifications and abilities to serve.

"She has a deep deep reservoir of knowledge and of relationships, and she's got the right style. I think again it was an inspired choice as a barrier breaker, but just on her own merits, I think she's going to do an outstanding job," said Steinberg.

Butler is currently the president of Emily's List, a Democratic political action committee.

She currently lives in Maryland but has a home here in California, which is raising concerns from some Republicans.

The governor's office tells ABC10 that Butler will re-register to vote in California before she's sworn in.

Butler has not said whether or not she plans to run for the senate seat next year. Newsom did not make that a condition of her appointment.

The deadline for her to file is Dec. 8.

WATCH ALSO: