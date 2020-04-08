California to let absent lawmakers vote during pandemic

Lawyers for the Legislature say the new rule is likely illegal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The California Assembly has changed its rules to let lawmakers at high risk for the coronavirus vote on bills without being present in the chamber.

But the Legislature's lawyers say the new rule is likely illegal. Assembly leaders say the rule is necessary to protect the health of its members after a coronavirus outbreak last month infected at least six people who work there. But critics warn legal challenges could cancel any bills the Legislature passes over the next month.

The state Senate changed its rules in March to allow members to vote remotely during an emergency. But so far, no one has.

