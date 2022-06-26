Levin vs. Maryott for Congress, CA-49: 2022 Election Results

The race between Mike Levin and Brian Maryott is considered a toss-up election by the Cook Political Report.

CALIFORNIA, USA — In 2018, Mike Levin, an environmental attorney and longtime Democratic Party activist, joined the class of first-time candidates who rode a blue wave of anti-Trump disconent to a double-digit victory. In 2020, he won again with the benefit of a blue-skewed district and high turnout during a presidential election. But things aren’t looking quite so easy for the incumbent this year. The state’s new electoral map dropped Levin into a true toss-up, and there’s no Donald Trump on the ballot to run against this time.

Among the bevy of Republicans who eagerly lined up to take him on this year, Brian Maryott emerged the clear victor in the June primary. The former mayor of San Juan Capistrano and retired financial planner ran against Levin in 2020 by leaning into his reputation as a smart, fiscally conservative money guy. This year he’s once again steering clear of the most incendiary hot-button issues that could alienate the area’s well-to-do voters, hoping that name recognition, a less favorable environment for Democrats and the new district will be enough to put him over the top. Like Republican congressional candidates in competitive races across both the state and the country, he’s been particularly cagey about his position on national abortion policy.

CA-49 Election Results

View below for election updates on the race between Mike Levin and Brian Maryott for the 49th Congressional District in California.

