How to make sure your vote is counted in the California recall election

There's a variety of ways voters can turn in their ballot. Here is everything you need to know in order to ensure your ballot is counted in the recall election.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the California Gubernatorial Recall election, every registered voter in California will receive a ballot by mail, just like during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Some counties that have implemented the Voter's Choice Act have been operating this way for past elections, but for others this process is somewhat new. Either way, there's a variety of ways voters can turn in their ballot. We've outlined everything you need to know in order to ensure your ballot is counted.

All ballots in California should have started mailing out to registered voters by Monday, Aug. 16. To register or check your registration status to ensure your address is correct, visit the Secretary of State's website.

All Californians must be registered by Monday, Aug. 30, in order to receive a ballot in the mail. When you do receive that ballot, you can simply cast your vote by filling it out and mailing it back.

While election officials encourage folks to mail their ballots back early, voters have until election day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 14. It must be postmarked on this day for it to be counted.

Most counties across California have begun placing official and secure drop boxes where you can turn back in your ballot. You can check your local elections office's website for more information on where these drop boxes are located.

Whether you mail your ballot back or drop it off, all Californians can register online to track their ballot using BallotTrax. For most counties, if you'd rather vote in-person, you can forego your mail ballot and visit a polling place on election day. Depending on the county, in-person voting sites could open before election day.

All in-person voting sites statewide will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.

