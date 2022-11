Manteca's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results

Three names are on the ballot for the mayoral election in Manteca: Gary Singh, Lei Ann Larson and Benjamin Cantu.

MANTECA, Calif. — Three candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Manteca.

The candidates include two current members of the city council, Mayor Benjamin Cantu and City Councilman Gary Singh. Also in the mix is Lei Ann Larson, a candidate campaigning on transparency and public safety, according to her website.

The first wave of election results from San Joaquin County will be posted around 8 p.m. on election night. The first batch of results will include Vote by Mail ballots that were received by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voter's Office through Nov. 5.

At 10 p.m., the first batch of results from the polls will be released. Results will be updated every two hours on election night until all precincts have reported.

The unofficial final results from election night are expected to be posted by 2 a.m. Nov. 9.

After election night, new results will be posted every Tuesday by 7 p.m. The Registrar of Voters' Office says that some results may be posted sooner if appropriate.

Final 2022 midterm election results from San Joaquin County face a deadline of Dec. 8 to be certified.

Manteca Mayor's Race: Election results

View below for updates on the Manteca mayoral race.

